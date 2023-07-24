The search for two missing McLean County women ended in tragedy on Tuesday when their bodies were discovered inside their vehicle in the Green River near Onton.
A vehicle was located and recovered on Tuesday 3:38 p.m.
At this time foul play is not suspected.
Emergency services in Calhoun say 59-year-old Regina Payne and 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes have been missing since approximately midnight Saturday.
Their last known location was at 12:02 a.m. at Sonic drive-in in Owensboro. The pair were expected to return to Riverside Manor in Calhoun but never arrived, authorities say.
During the search last weekend, an attempt was made to locate the two women by “pinging” a cell phone in their possession. The procedure uses cell towers to triangulate the signal a phone is receiving. According to Webster County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Moore, his office was told the phone pinged within 5,000 meters of Webster County.
However, no specific location was determined during the test, including which portion of the county the signal was near. The phone was located within three miles in any direction.
The women were driving a 2010 black Toyota Highlander with Kentucky plate 278 NHM.
If anyone has, they should call (270) 273-3551 or 911 in whatever county they are located.
