Independence Bank hosted its 8th annual Webster County Tractor Drive Sunday in Slaughters. The event featured 71 tractors in the culminating parade. Bank employees and members of Webster County High School’s Future Farmers of America chapter sold 165 burgers, 48 hotdogs, and 78 quarts of homemade ice cream to the crowd of approximately 180 people. All proceeds go to support the Webster County FFA Chapter. For more photos, see Page A3.
