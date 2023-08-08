The City of Providence has been in much the same position as most other municipalities the past few years, as mandatory audits have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from lengthy shutdowns.
The city council caught up on the annual process Monday night. Council members received a mostly clean report from Quentin Stone of Alexander Thompson Arnold CPAs.
The audit covered the fiscal year between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
Stone outlined four findings in the report and said they were “not uncommon” for smaller cities.
Two of the findings were “control risks” which typically arise when a city or agency operates with a small staff.
The first finding was a lack of segregated duties within the city office. This arises when employees have several job descriptions with some overlap in duties.
The second finding involved a lack of adequate segregation of duties involving third party billing services.
Both of these would be remedied by having more employees review and sign off on work completed by the primary worker in various areas.
The third finding deals with periodic reconciliation of the ambulance service billing account and the run receipts. The audit found that the ambulance account only showed an annual comparison of the billing and the run reports.
Cameron Brown of the Providence Fire Department, who is responsible for ambulance reports, said audits have found the same issue for years. He stated that the ambulance service receives an account report each month and it is compared to the run bills.
Council Member Shannon Layton said the finding could be solved by simply signing off on the reconciliation each month.
The final finding showed a violation of the city’s fiscal year 2022 budget ordinance.
According to Stone, the final budget included expenditures that exceeded the amount the council allotted in several accounts. He added that it is a technical violation that is easily fixed.
The cause of the problem is the transfer of funds from one account, or budget line, to another to cover shortfalls. This is a regular practice for governments and agencies.
While Providence moved money in the budget, the final actual expenditures were not noted.
Stone told the council that a budget amendment can be approved in June of each year to show transfers made during the course of the fiscal period.
Layton commended Providence employees for the improvements made over the past few years. She pointed out that the four findings for 2022 were down significantly from 16 in 2017.
In other business, the council heard first reading of an ordinance that will change the start time of its meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. The new ordinance will be the first alteration of meeting times since 1998.
The council voted down a clause in the ordinance that would have reduced the number of meetings per month from two to one.
Council Member Keith Farrell said he felt the move would hinder the city in making timely decisions on budget matters.
Council Member Chip Palmer echoed the concern, adding that the upcoming sewer system improvements would be more difficult to complete with just one chance every month.
The ordinance will receive its second reading at the July 21 meeting, and would be effective at the Sept. 5 meeting. That session is moved because of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 4.
Finally, the council approved the budget for the Tourism Commission for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
The spending measure for the group is $190,500. The largest expenditures are for the 4th of July celebration. The festival is estimated at $27,000 and the fireworks at $25,000.
Four accounts in the budget received a $20,000 allocation: municipal grants and beautification, the Fall Festival, beautification, and miscellaneous building and project upkeep.
