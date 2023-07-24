Webster County residents will see no change to their local vehicle taxes after fiscal court voted Monday to maintain the current rates.
Motor vehicles and watercraft will be taxed at 17.2 cents for each $100 of assessed value. The county has not raised the rate for several years, and the state does not include the tax in its list of those eligible for compensating rates.
Vehicle taxes are assessed by local governments as well as by the state.
The court also approved a resolution amending the amount to be sought through a state grant for the sheriff’s office.
The measure will allow the grant proposal to be increased from $119,710 to $137, 571.14. The funds will be requested through the state’s Local Government Distributive Fund, which appropriates money to county’s for a variety of purposes.
The approximately $18,000 in additional money will allow the WCSO to outfit a previously purchased vehicle. The original amount approved at the July 10 meeting was enough to purchase two Chevrolet Tahoes and the equipment necessary to make them patrol vehicles.
Another vehicle was declared surplus and was approved to be listed on Deals.gov, where government agencies auction used equipment.
An ambulance that had been repurposed for use by the Poole Volunteer Fire Department recently experienced significant mechanical issues and became unusable.
In other business, the court set the first reading of an election reapportionment ordinance for Aug. 14. The ordinance, which requires two readings for passage, is a formality that will change nothing involving county elections.
The state requires counties to evaluate census data every 10 years to determine whether voting precincts should be redrawn. According to County Clerk Valerie Newell, the committee appointed to made the determination found no changes in population significant enough to redraw the boundaries.
In personnel matters, the court approved the hiring of Daniel Nicholson at the jail as part time at a rate of $14 per hour. Tiffany Wilson was approved to be changed from part time to full time.
At the road department, Shaun Penrod was approved for a $1 per hour raise to $20.76. The raise was to compensate for added duties within the department.
The court also approved the fiscal year 2023 annual financial statement.
