Webster County residents will see a slight increase in their property taxes this year, as the fiscal court voted Monday to take the compensating rate plus 4% for the upcoming collection period.
“We certainly don’t want to add to the tax burden, but we still have to provide services to the residents of Webster County,” said Judge-Executive Steve Henry.
He added that inflation has affected the local government just as it has the average citizen.
The rate does not change from last year, remaining steady at 18.8 cents per $100 assessed value. It applies to real estate, tangible property, motor vehicles, and in-transit inventory. Watercraft are expected.
Henry said the rate will bring in approximately $41,000 more than the compensating rate of 18.1 cents would by itself. Property taxes are expected to bring in $1.09 million for the year.
The main driver behind the increased property assessments in the county is approximately $36 million in growth, according to Property Valuation Administrator Jeff Kelly. At the Aug. 14 meeting, he cited a seller’s market for homes and changes to the Homestead exemption for a large portion of that growth.
The rate change necessitates a public hearing, which will take place Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. in the fiscal court meeting room at the Webster County Senior Center.
The court also approved rates from the ambulance, Lower Tradewater, and Pittman Creek taxing districts.
The ambulance board voted on a rate of 0.64 per $100 assessed value on real estate, and 0.89 for tangible property and inventory.
The Lower Tradewater district increased its rate from 0.324 in 2022 to 0.336 this year, while the Pittman Creek district remained the same at 9.8 cents.
In other business, the court approved the agreement with the state for road Flex Funds. The $226,707 will be used to address county road repairs.
The county votes each year to either retain the Flex Funds or return them to the state transportation cabinet. The state recommends certain state highway projects to the court each year, which would be funded by the account if the court elects to return the money to the state.
The court also approved agreements with the state to replace drainage structures on New Cedar Grove, Jim Villines, and Corinth Church roads. The projects total $18,410 and will be paid for through the state’s 80/20 funds, which will leave the county responsible for approximately $3,700 of the cost.
In other business, the court:
Approved budget amendments to account for unbudgeted revenue of $54,909.32 for fiscal year 2024. The bulk of the receipts comes from a state grant for video arraignment equipment at the jail, with the remainder received as part of the national opioid settlement.
Approved the agreement with the state for reimbursement for litter abatement work.
Approved the reapportionment ordinance for magisterial districts. The court made no changes to the district borders based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census.
Approved hiring Christy McComb for part-time at central dispatch at $15.60 per hour, a pay increase to $21 per hour for Slade McConnell at the sheriff’s office after academy training completion, and a one-year scale increase to $16.55 per hour for Jerry Jones at the road department.
Approved the resolution setting the tax rate of 0.05 for the health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.