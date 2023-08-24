Dozens of Clay youth showed up to beat the heat on water slides and grab a hot dog and drink during the second annual Cops & Kids day.
Latest News
Latest Special Section
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Jiury
- District Court
- Couple jailed on child abuse charges
- Probable cause found in child abuse case
- Cowan pleads not guilty in sex abuse case
- Newton named baseball coach
- Old Slaughters school victim of YouTube vandals
- Fiscal court approves three taxing district rates
- Garrard named new boys' basketball coach
- Trojans soccer splits four games in five days
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.