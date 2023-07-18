Karlie Keeney had one of the best seasons on the softball diamond in the country in 2023. Along with a plethora of honors that included being ranked 50th among the top 100 players in the nation, she caught the eye of several blue bloods.
The former Webster County Lady Trojan star made the decision last week to leave behind Liberty University and join the ranks of the elite. The standout pitcher became a member of the best team in NCAA Division I when she accepted an offer from the newly-minted national champion Oklahoma Sooners.
It was a tough decision for the senior-to-be, but she felt it was the best for her.
“Each school provided great opportunities to get better as a pitcher and compete for a national championship,” Keeney said of her options. “But I felt like what separated Oklahoma was that their culture aligned the most with my faith.”
The Sooners gained national recognition for more than their outstanding play on the field. During a press conference at the Women’s College World Series, several of the players discussed how their faith in God determined how they approached the game. They spoke of how their worldview broke through the pressure and tension of being the team everyone wants to beat.
“I felt that on a day-to-day basis, I would be surrounded by like-minded people,” Keeney added.
The hurler received numerous offers from across the country, but only made visits to three. In addition to a trip to Norman, she traveled to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Florida State University in Tallahassee.
The decision to leave Liberty wasn’t an easy one, and Keeney didn’t take it lightly. In the end, she is proud of what the Flames were able to accomplish.
“I love every season, but this was such a special one, and probably one of my favorites,” she said. “To beat four nationally-ranked teams as a mid-major is no small feat “
LU defeated No. 13 Alabama and No. 24 Central Arkansas before a victory over No. 6 Clemson in the regular season. The Flames then went to the West Coast to end No. 2 UCLA’s season on the Bruins’ home field in the Los Angeles Regional. Keeney pitched back-to-back games in one day to push her team past one of the favorites to challenge Oklahoma.
“I’m so proud of my teammates and how we were able to come together in this games,” she said. “I have been able to play in Regionals in 2021 and 2022, so I wasn’t nervous or anxious. I was just excited to be playing the game I love and using the gifts God has given me.”
The former Lady Trojan said knocking off UCLA — which avenged a loss to the Bruins earlier in the season — was one of the highlights of her college career for more than just herself.
“The full circle moment that it was with Coach (Dot) Richardson being such a legacy at UCLA and being able to come back home and knock them out of the tournament for the first time in a long time made it all the more special,” Keeney explained.
The season brought not only a ranking in the top 100 power players, but also a host of other conference and regional recognitions.
In the Atlantic Sun Conference she was named scholar athlete of the year, and was one of the league’s pitchers of the week. She was named to the all-conference academic team, all-tournament team, and all-conference second team.
She was also named as a member of the CSC All-Academic Team and the NCAA All-Regional Team for the LA Regional.
The Virginia Sports Information Directors association named her the pitcher of the year in the state, and voted her to the All-State First Team.
All of her success comes from one place, she says.
“As an individual, this season I really felt the presence of the Lord,” she stated. “I was so confident in Him that I just felt so much joy and freedom when I played.”
Keeney led the Flames’ pitching staff in most categories, finishing with a 27-12 record in 48 appearances. She tossed 27 complete games and compiled a 2.61 earned run average. She allowed 100 runs in 261-⅔ innings, striking out 153 and walking 81.
Other than her postseason success, one of her best performances of the season came in the Flames’ opener against Kenney’s new team. The ace threw a near gem against Oklahoma, losing on an unearned walk-off run in the 8th inning. She allowed just four hits against the potent Sooners offense.
Now that she’s taking the circle for the three-time defending champs, Keeney wants to bring that same fire to Norman.
“I hope to bring a strong and reliable arm to Oklahoma,” she said. “But more importantly I want to be a great teammate who encourages others and is a Godly influence.”
