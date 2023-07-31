The bodies of two missing McLean County women and their vehicle were recovered July 25 from the Green River in Webster County.
According to a release from the Webster County Office, Regina Payne and Bonnie Mayes were declared dead at the scene of the recovery by the Webster County coroner.
The search for the missing women and the 2010 Toyota Highlander they were driving centered on Webster County after a ping on July 24 located a cell phone in their possession in the Onton area. The location reference was provided by the Owensboro Police Department as part of a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert.
Sheriff William Braden and Deputy Nathan Stinchcomb responded to the intersection of Wrightsville Road and the Green River in Onton. The WCSO also requested the assistance of Webster County Emergency Management’s search and rescue team in narrowing down the search area.
The search used sonar to read the bed of the river, the release states. The test returned several images that suggested a foreign body resting on the bottom of the waterway.
Henderson Fire Department’s dive team was called in to attempt to use identify the object, but deteriorating weather and lighting forced the agencies to suspended the search Monday evening.
The search resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., and at approximately 3:38 p.m. the dive team recovered the vehicle reported missing. Two bodies inside were identified as Payne and Mayes.
Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of the two women, the release reads. The investigation is ongoing.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Owensboro Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kentucky State Police, Webster County Coroner, Webster County Emergency Management, McLean County Emergency Management, Hopkins County Emergency Management, Webster County Emergency Medical Services, Henderson Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department Dive Team, White County (Illinois) Emergency Medical Services, Red Cross, McLean County Central District Fire Department, Onton Fire Department, Onton United Methodist Church, and Tri-State Towing.
