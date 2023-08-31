Dakota Utley has been waiting to take the reins of his own team for some time. His wait ended last spring when he returned to Webster County High School to take over the boys’ soccer program. A former assistant coach for the Trojans, he is excited to be in the driver’s seat.
“It’s been quite a change with me being in charge and calling all the shots,” the first-year head coach admitted. “Being able to build a system and playing the way I want is the best feeling.”
It hasn’t been a big transition for Utley or the players in the growing program. His familiarity with the majority of the Trojans squad has made stepping into the new role a smooth process.
“Working with these boys is a blast,” Utley said “I really like our team and the chemistry we have been building. We’re a family.”
Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of his team from the outset, the coach said he doesn’t intend to shake things up this season.
“The style we play isn’t much different then from years past, but we are more a defensive-minded team,” Utley said.
The Trojans welcome back a senior class of five: Josue Barrera, Wesley Campbell, Jesus De Santiago, Evan DeLamar, and Aidan Wilson.
“(They) are important in their own ways,” Utley said of his upperclassmen. “Two of my captains are Evan Delamar and Aiden Wilson. They bring an edge to our team that we need and thrive off of.”
He points to four underclassmen as key contributors to the success of the team this season.
Sophomore fullback Efrain Andres is the third captain for the Trojans. Utley said his leadership is key for WCHS on and off the field, despite his youth.
Pasacual Alonzo is a sophomore midfielder and Manual Salinas a sophomore forward who both played the bulk of the varsity minutes at their positions last season. Their experience will help in key positions.
Yet another member of the talented sophomore class is Harrison Warren. Despite having never played the bet before, Utley said he is thriving at the position early on.
That youth will have to bring an A game throughout the season. Utley mixed up the schedule in 2023, moving away from traditional area teams and adding some early tests into the mix.
“This year’s schedule isn’t like a normal schedule for Webster County soccer,” He said. “We added two teams from Evansville: Harrison High School and Francis Joseph Reitz High School. And we make a weekend trip up to Louisville to take on Pleasure Ridge Park.”
The head coach hopes those tests will harden his squad for battle. They will need that kind of toughness if they want to challenge not only the best team in the Second Region but also in the state.
“Our biggest test in our regular season and the regional will be Madisonville-North Hopkins,” Utley said “They are an excellent program and have a fantastic coach over there.”
After losing to the Maroons during the regular season, Webster played MNHHS a tough first half in the two teams’ opener in the regional tournament. It took second half adjustments by Madisonville to pull away from the Trojans to win, 8-1.
WCHS also hopes to clear the hurdle in the 6th District that is Henderson County. The Trojans dropped a heartbreaker to their longtime foe in the district title game, 3-1, last October. Utley said HCHS will also be a challenge for his team.
But he believes his team is capable of surprising people this year.
“I’m all in on my guys,” Utley stated. “We have the belief we can play with anyone in our region, and that we can compete for the region as well.”
