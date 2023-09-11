The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is accepting entries for its annual Adopt-A-Highway art contest from students across the state.
The theme for 2023 is “Can It, Kentucky.”
“Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and environmental impacts,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The poster contest is a great way to encourage young Kentuckians to take pride in our state while encouraging everyone to do their part to keep Kentucky beautiful.”
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray added the contest will allow students to show the pride they have in their home state.
“The art contest is a time-honored way to show the creativity and skills of our youth while driving a serious message we can all get behind: Can it, Kentucky,” he said.
Entries must be postmarked no later than Oct. 20. Students enrolled in Kentucky public, private, or home schools may enter. The entry form, evaluation criteria, and other information for students, parents, and teachers are available on the program website at https://transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway/Pages/Art-Contest.aspx
The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14, and 15-18. Winners of each age division earn a $100 gift card while second- and third-place finishers receive a $50 gift card. Additionally, first- through third-place winners in all age groups will have their artwork featured on social media, and prints will be displayed at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.
KYTC has held the contest for over 20 years to increase environmental awareness among children, educate the public about the harmful effects of litter and encourage behaviors that promote a clean environment. Last year, nearly 300 students from across the commonwealth submitted artwork.
For additional information about the Adopt-A-Highway Program, including entry forms and evaluation criteria for the 2023 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest visit transportation.ky.gov/AdoptaHighway.
