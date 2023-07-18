Webster County High School’s boys’ golf team hit the links Monday for its first practice of the 2024 season.
The season will officially begin July 27 at Union County where both the Trojans and Lady Trojans will play in a tournament.
Despite practice getting underway, the team will still accept new members headed into the fall session. Those who are interested in playing for the boys’ squad can contact Head Coach Steve Head by email at steve.head@webster.kyschools.us or through Facebook Messenger.
Not all coaches responded to a request for information regarding practices schedules and the process of joining their teams. Following are coach names, sports, and email addresses through which to contact them:
Dakota Utley, boys’ soccer: dakota.utley@webster.kyschools.us
Todd Whitsell, boys’ cross-country: todd.whitsell@webster.kyschools.us
Brandye Whitsell, girs’ cross-country: brandye.whitsell@webster.kyschools.us
Eddie Milun, football: eddie.milun@webster.kyschools.us
Rachel Gooch, volleyball: rachel.gooch@webster.kyschools.us.
