In her second year as Head coach of the Webster County girls’ soccer team, Emily Cooper has accomplished the first step in a major rebuilding process: getting a larger number of players on the field.
When she took over in 2022, the Lady Trojans’ program had dwindled to 13 players the season before. Webster attracted 18 ladies last season, and a much larger roster for junior varsity this season. In her mind, it’s like she has taken over another squad.
“I do not feel as if I can even compare last year’s team to this year’s,” Cooper said “The numbers are up for the entire team, but way more on JV this year.”
Despite the sudden growth, the coach sees chemistry that sometimes takes several weeks to form.
“I think the team will be good at working together,” Cooper stated. “I feel as if the offense is stronger than the defense this season, which can be hopeful.”
The Lady Trojans struggled to score goals in 2022, but they bring a little more experience and maturity to the pitch this season. Cooper hopes that translates to improvements on both ends.
Webster boasts a roster with eight seniors, including a few players who came out for their first season of high school soccer.
The group is led by goalie Devanne McLean, who enters her fourth year with the varsity team and seconds as the primary netminder. She saved 188 goals last year, while allowing 57 for a 76.7% save average.
“She brings all the positivity and dedication,” Cooper said “She is a great team player and is great in the goal and on the field.”
Defender Claire Lovan returns to the backfield with an improved game
“She came back stronger, faster, and more aggressive on the field,” said the head coach. “I am excited to see her play.”
Allison Jaime is primarily a forward, but can move around on offense is needed.
“She brings the foot skill that is needed to get around defense,” Cooper explained. “She’s looking to get some in the back of the net this season.”
Maria Jiminez shifts to a new role this year. Having played offense in her junior campaign, she has started this year in defense.
“I am excited to see what she brings to defense,” said Cooper. “She is always a very dedicated player.”
The new members of the senior class has the coach excited about what they can contribute to the program.
On Gracie Fisher: “She is going to play offense, mostly midfield. She did not play last season, but I am excited to see her play. I have a feeling she will really add to the offensive team.”
On Alessandra Villarreal: “She is going to play both defense and offense, probably starting on defense. This is her first year playing as well, and I love her determination to learn and grow on the field.”
On Gabryelle Ridgon: “This is her first year playing high school soccer. I am excited to see how she grows.”
On Dalsy Ramos: “She did not play last season. She has so much grit and determination.”
Cooper will also depend on a pair of juniors to bolster her offense.
Lilly Whitsell brings some intangibles to the game that will help push the Lady Trojans’ scoring attack.
“She has the speed that you can’t teach,” the coach stated. “She brings a lot to the team.”
Suleyca Portillo will split time between midfield and forward. Cooper is impressed with her strength at both positions.
“She has the power and the drive” to compete against defenses, she said.
As with every rebuilding process, the focus for the Lady Trojans this season is internal. While they will enter every match with the goal of competing, Cooper wants to see her charges get better at key aspects of the game each outing.
“The team goal is to win more than last season, as well as to communicate and improve each game,” she said.
While the team certainly wants to mark more notches in the win column this season, Cooper knows that will come as the players grow together.
“I want to see them have fun but also work together and begin to trust each other on the field,” she said. “Winning a couple games will not hurt.”
