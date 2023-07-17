Following are proceedings from Webster County Grand Jury on Wednesday, July 12:
Lindsey Nicole Bradley was indicted on charges of 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (opiate) 1st offense and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Lee Clark was indicted on a charge of second degree escape.
Teddy Ray Frasier was indicted on an amended charge of 1st degree burglary.
Eric J. Galloway was indicted on charges of 1at degree possession of a controlled substance (opiate) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, 1st degree burglary, menacing, and PI (excludes alcohol).
Megan R. Mahaney was indicted on a charge of flagrant non-support.
Robert Thomas Meredith was indicted on an amended charge of 1st degree burglary.
Robert Thomas Meredith was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property $1,000<$10,000 and 3rd degree criminal mischief.
Ryan Pike was indicted on charges of procure or promote use of a minor by electronic means, distributing obscene material to minors 1st offense, and 1st degree persistent felony offender.
