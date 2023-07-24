“Inflation.”
It was a simple word Mike Hazelwood of EM Ford Insurance used at Monday’s Webster County Board of Education meeting. But it wasn’t a simple issue.
“It is really expensive to repair things these days,” the Henderson agent said.
Hazelwood outlined the increase in property insurance the district is facing for the 2023-24 school year, which leaves the school system with a high deductible of $100,000.
“The market is tough because we’ve had so much bad weather,” he said. “We actually have more storms with tornadic activity now than Oklahoma and Texas.”
The impact of storms like the one on Dec. 10, 2021 that struck Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and other western Kentucky towns, as well as flooding in the eastern portion of the state, has driven up the replacement costs school districts face.
Hazelwood said the guidelines released by the Kentucky Department of Education feature a 12% jump in exposure as well as a five% rate increase.
“You have it better than other districts,” he told the board.
The estimates that drove the increases are not based on the assessed value of the district’s property but on the cost of replacing structures if they were completely destroyed. With material costs at a decades-long high, those estimates have followed suit.
Webster County has a projected replacement cost of approximately $160 million across its four campuses.
The current cover is through Liberty Mutual. The deductible the New York-based company offered was the best available. Hazelwood said there were few bidders at the table.
“Some companies did not quote due to the unavailability of necessary capital to write large pieces of property,” he said.
In other business the board approved the formation of a booster club for high school cheerleading. The group had been dissolved by the cheerleading program a number of years ago, but the new sponsors have requested it be reinstated.
The board also voted to change the evaluation plans for classified staff across the district.
Instead of a one-size-fits-all form used for each department, every classified position will have a plan that addresses its specific job duties.
The certified evaluation will remain unchanged.
In a yearly vote, the board also approved the list of district personnel eligible to chair ARC and 504 committees. The group includes administrative personnel at each school.
