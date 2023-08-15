Webster County’s girls’ golf team started the 2023 season with a pair of runner-up finishes in 18-hole tournaments. Now the Lady Trojans have settled into their regular match schedule and have turned in some competitive scores.
Hopkins Central @ Webster County
The Lady Trojans had a good day on the links in Providence on Friday, but the lack of one player for Hopkins County Central meant no team score for the visitors.
WCHS fired a 199 in the nine-hole match, but the Lady Storm only brought three players. A full team score must consist of four players.
Rory Jones and Natalee Littlepage both topped the Webster scorecard with a 48.
Kamryn Hayes finished with a 49, while Braghan Sloat rounded out the foursome with a 54.
McKenzie Lynch and Macy Cotton both turned in a 47 for HCCHS, while Calli Allen shot a 53.
JV Lyon Co. 219
JV Webster Co. 245
Webster County’s junior varsity team dropped a home match Monday to Lyon County, 245-219.
Jenna Mahurin paced the Lady Trojans with a 59 on the day.
Brynn Melton and Bella Orcutt turned in a pair of 61s for WCHS, while Taylor Lackey capped the scorecard with a 64.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.