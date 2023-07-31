Webster County’s gold teams swam through high humidity last Thursday to compete in the Class 2A sectional at Breckenridge Golf Course in Morganfield. Despite the oppressive heat index that threatened to suspend the tournament, both fivesomes had solid showings in the first outing of the 2023 season.
The Lady Trojans finished runners-up in the event, turning in a combined scorecard of 480. The Trojans ended the 18-hole shotgun start with a 357 for third place.
The Bravettes claimed the sectional title on their home course, firing a combined 409 on the day.
Paducah Tilghman earned the top finish among the boys’ cards with a 332. Union County’s 343 was the runner-up score on the morning.
The tournament finished just under the wire for high heat conditions. At approximately 10 a.m., UCHS officials issued an order for players to stop every 30 minutes for a 10-minute break in the shade. The heat index had reached 100 degrees just two hours after tee time. Okay would have been suspended if the index had reached 105.
Individually, Natalee Littlepage paced WCHS’s girls’ team with a 103 in the 18-hole round.
Rory Jones shot a 113, while Kamryn Hayes fired a 116. Jenna Mahurin rounded out the top four with a 145. Bella Orcutt finished off the scorecard with a 147.
For the boys, Cade McCully returned to form in the first outing, leading the Trojans with an 84.
Micah Austin and Clark Kanipe matched with an 87 apiece to add to the Webster total. Trace Hardison’s 99 finished the scorecard. Collier Thurby finished the day with a non-scoring 125.
Both teams continue the season today at Panther Creek Golf Course in Utica just outside Owensboro. Tee time for the event is 8 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.