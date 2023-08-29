Despite another group of solid scores from the Webster County boys’ golf team Monday, the Trojans fell to a much-improved Union County, 161-176.
Cade McCully shared medalist honors in the dual match with a 38.
Micah Austin shot a 43 for Webster, while Trace Hardison fired a 45. Clark Kanipe rounded out the scorecard with a 50.
The Trojans played at Lyon County Tuesday after press time. They will travel to Henderson this afternoon to play Second Region power Henderson County at the Henderson Country Club.
