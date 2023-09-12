The case against a former Webster County deputy jailer came to a resolution last Thursday, as he reached a plea deal with the state.
Aaron Michael Stuart entered a plea of guilty to numerous charges, including sexual abuse. In exchange for the plea, the state offered him a maximum term of 18 months for all counts.
“I know I’ve made mistakes,” Stuart told the court. “I want to pay for my mistakes and put this behind me.”
Circuit Judge Daniel Heady set Stuart’s sentencing date for Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.
The judge told the defendant if he did not appear for that sentencing, the plea deal will be vacated and he will face the maximum term of five years as prescribed by law.
Stuart was arrested in August 2022 after an investigation determined he had used his cell phone to record female inmates sexually stimulating themselves in the bathroom in their cells. The former deputy solicited three women over a two week period, according to the warrant affidavit.
The document further states Stuart bribed one inmate with extra food and another with tobacco, which is against state law in a jail or prison.
Stuart threatened to use his agency-issued pepper spray on a third female if she did not comply, the document reads.
During one encounter, the 30-year-old former corrections officer reportedly touched a female’s breast under her clothing, and requested she touch his genitals in return, the affidavit states.
Stuart pleaded guilty to all charges, which includes three counts each of video voyeurism, first-degree promoting contraband, and first-degree official misconduct, as well as one count of second-degree sexual abuse in a corrections center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.