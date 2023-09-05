In a match that has been the norm for Webster County’s girls’ golf team, the home team hosted a school Aug 31 with fewer players than is required to post a team score.
While the Lady Trojans have consistently fielded a full scorecard from their roster of 10 players, most other squads have played fewer than four.
Webster still shot well against the pair of linksters from Crittenden County, finishing with a 208 on the four-player scorecard.
Rory Jones paced WCHS with a 48 on the afternoon. Her score would have qualified as a medalist round in a full match.
Braghen Sloat finished with a 51 in the nine-hole round, while Natalee Littlepage fired a 53. Kamryn Hayes rounded out the card with a 56.
Brynn Melton finished off the scorecard with a 71.
