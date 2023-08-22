Jon Newton returned to Webster County High School this year after spending the past three years in Hopkins County. He was the head coach of Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ basketball team during that span.
But the former two-sport star for Webster County has returned home and has taken on a new challenge.
Newton was named Monday as the new head coach for the Trojans baseball team. He takes over for Jeff Givens, who recently resigned the position.
The former WCHS starting pitcher takes over a team that finished 12-16 last season, and is looking for its first winning season in 11 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.