Webster County’s girls’ soccer team ran all over McLean County Aug. 29, but fell at Lyon County.
McLean Co. 1, Webster Co. 10
Three players scored multiple goals as Webster County notched its second win of the season, 10-1, over McLean County Aug. 29 in Dixon.
The Lady Trojans outshot the visitors, 36-3.
Jaime Allison found the back of the net for times in the win, and added an assist.
Syleyca Portillo also posted four goals for WCHS.
Maria Jiminez added two goals to the total.
Devanne McLean saved two McLean chances, and assisted on two of the Lady Trojans’ scores.
Webster Co. 0, Lyon Co. 4
Devanne McLean had another big game in the net for Webster County Friday in Eddyville, but Lyon County got enough past the goal line to win the match, 4-0.
McLean saved 30 Lady Lyons shots in the loss.
All four goals came from Alice Smith, and Olivia Adams assisted on three of those scores.
Webster County hosted Hopkins County Central Tuesday after press time. They will welcome Madisonville-North Hopkins tonight at 5:30 p.m. Mayfield will visit Saturday at 10 a m., and Lyon County will come to Dixon Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. rematch.
