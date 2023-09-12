A potential deal in the murder case against Brian Virgin is still some time in the future, according to Commonwealth Attorney Zac Greenwell.
“I haven’t given (the defense) an offer yet,” the state prosecutor said Thursday after the adjournment of Webster Circuit Court.
He further stated a jury trial remains a possibility, if no deal is negotiated.
Greenwell said the defense’s investigation into the case has recently been completed, and a negotiation on a plea deal could follow.
Virgin’s attorney, Tina McFarland of the Public Defender’s Office, said in an August appearance the two sides may reach a deal by the September pretrial conference. That did not occur.
A date for the defendant’s next appearance has not been set.
Virgin is accused of killing his girlfriend, Heather Davidson, in August 2022 at the Dixon residence where they both lived.
According to information from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at the time, a deputy responded to a 911 call in which Virgin reportedly told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend.
Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy found Virgin sitting outside the house. The suspect told the officer he had killed Davidson.
The deputy entered the home and found Davidson’s body. He went back outside and called then-sheriff Donald Jones, who contacted Kentucky State Police to head the investigation.
Virgin was arrested on the sole charge of murder, and has been lodged in Webster County Detention Center without bond since.
