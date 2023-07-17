Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.