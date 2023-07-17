Numerous issues at an East Elm Street property were the subject of discussion at Clay City Council last Tuesday, with the mayor vowing to address each one.
“This has gone on forever,” Mayor Jackie Edens said of the problems at the residence. He added that one neighbor had built a fence between his lot and the one on East Elm to prevent those issues from spilling over onto his property.
The discussion was sparked by complaints by David Scott and David Sigler, both of whom live near the nuisance property. The two men detailed several problems that have only grown worse the past year.
“He plays loud music all night, and he squeals his tires when he leaves” the driveway, Scott said.
He stated the resident drives down the street at an excessive rate, far above the speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
“I’m afraid he’s going to run over the kids who ride their bikes in the street,” Scott explained.
Sigler interjected that the resident has been approached about the issues, but nothing has changed.
“He does it on purpose,” Sigler said of the loud music and dangerous driving.
Edens asked if the problems had been brought to Police Chief Shane Moore, and Scott confirmed they had been.
“It gets better for a few days, and then he goes back to doing it all again,” Scott said.
In addition to the noise complaints, the yard has gone unmowed and trash litters the area along the street, Sigler said.
The neighbors have also contacted the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police about the problems. Both agencies told them to start with the city council, Scott said.
The complaints can be addressed through the city’s nuisance ordinance and state law. Kentucky Revised Statute 224.30-050 prohibits property owners from creating nuisance noise that can be heard beyond their own property lines. The law further defines the noise as any that “...unreasonably interferes with the enjoyment of life…”
“We can cause him a lot of headaches with the nuisance law,” Edens said.
The mayor said he would send Chief Moore and Code Enforcement Officer Tristan Pearcy to the residence to issue warnings. Failure by the resident to address the problems could result in criminal charges and civil citations.
In other business, the council head an update on two projects from City Clerk Christy Freeman.
She told council members the area of First, Second, and Railroad streets where water lines will be replaced have been marked. The paint and flags indicate the locations of utilities underground.
“The engineer has been here and is in the process of putting together the bid package,” she said.
The city received $300,000 in funds from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for repairs to and replacements of aging water lines.
Freeman also said blacktopping of the tennis courts at the city park should begin in approximately three weeks.
The council ended the meeting with a closed session to address personnel matters. There was nothing to report after the session.
