After scoring just eight points in the season opener, Webster County’s offense has exploded over the past two games.
The Trojans posted a second consecutive blowout win Friday, handing Todd County Central a 47-28 loss in its home opener in Elkton.
WCHS has averaged 51 points in this campaign’s two victories, both on the road.
After the two teams traded a punt and lost fumble apiece to start the first quarter, the Trojans struck first with a 44-yard touchdown run by Jarvis Starks-Scott with 1:53 on the clock. The missed conversion gave them a 6-0 lead.
Webster added another touchdown with 1:33 left in the first half when Blake Hanor connected with Starks-Scott for a 36-yard scoring pass. The conversion attempt was no good and the visitors took a 12-0 advantage into halftime.
The Rebels broke through the stingy Webster defense early in the third quarter when Miles Redding hit Bryan Farlow for a 37-yard touchdown with 9:43 left in the frame. Grady Redding’s point-after try was good, and Todd cut the deficit to 12-7.
WCHS welcomed back Jackson Edens 90 seconds later, as the junior scored from 42 yards on his first touch of the game. Hanor attempted the 2-point conversion on a keeper, but failed to get into the end zone to leave. The score 18-7 with 8:06 on the scoreboard.
On his very next touch of the game, Edens caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Hanor to extend the Trojans’ advantage. Daniel Perez booted the point-after to give Webster a 27-7 lead with 4:25 left in the third.
Miles Redding pulled the home team closer just 23 seconds into the fourth stanza when he punched it in from four yards out. Grady Redding’s kick was good, and Todd pulled to within 13 at 27-14 with 11:37 left in the contest.
But that’s when the floodgates opened for the Trojans.
On a 3rd-and-23 pass by Miles Redding, Ayden Preston intercepted the throw and ran in for a defensive score from 25 yards away. The 2-point conversion extended Webster’s margin to 35-14.
The Rebels answered with a Miles Redding completion to Antonio Fitzgerald from 13 yards out and a point-after by Grady Redding trim the WCHS lead to 35-20 with 6:00 left in the game.
But after an onside kick recovery on the ensuing kickoff, Miles Redding threw another interception at the 24-yard line.
On his third chance with the ball, Edens again found the end zone, this time from 75 yards away to give Webster a 41-21 lead with 5:35 left.
After a four-and-out by TCCHS, the Trojans took advantage of good field position at the Todd 37-yard line. Preston capped a five-play drive with a six-yard run to extend the lead to 47-21.
The Rebels did not quit, though, as Quinton Grace ended the night with a 57-yard touchdown sprint with 0:54 remaining. The Grady Redding PAT left the score at 47-28.
Edens finished with a team-leading 175 yards and two scores on six attempts on the ground. He also caught one pass for the 51-yard touchdown.
Starks-Scott carried the ball11 times for 145 yards and a touchdown, and caught one pass for 34 yards and a score.
Tyler “Bubba” Kautzman ran for 50 yards on 12 touches.
Preston ran the ball eight times for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Hanor threw for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 3-of-6 passing.
As a team, the Trojans racked up 494 total offensive yards and 569 all-purpose yards. The defense allowed 348 yards.
Josiah Mills led the team with nine tackles and a sack.
The Trojans (2-1) return home Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start against Ballard Memorial. The Bombers (0-3) played at Massac County (IL) Friday night, losing 28-7.
