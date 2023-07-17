Just three months after the Kentucky State Police submitted four separate sex abuse cases to the Webster County Grand Jury, they and the Providence Police Department have turned over more individuals to the jury.
Four more cases were taken before the grand jury during the July session convening last Wednesday. The individuals were submitted directly, bypassing arraignment and a preliminary hearing in district court.
Evidence against Anthony Comalli, David H. Cowan, Tony Stroud, and Clinton J. Woodward was heard during the July 12 session.
Cowan, Stroud, and Woodward were all indicted on the charges against them. Stroud is charged by the PPD, and the other two by KSP.
A no true bill was returned on Comalli, which dismissed the sole charge of first-degree rape.
Cowan is accused first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, while Woodward is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sodomy, and a third-degree rape.
Stroud’s charge was amended from first-degree to third-degree sexual abuse and his case was remanded back to district court for prosecution.
Cowan is scheduled for arraignment in Webster Circuit Court on Thursday, Aug. 3. No court date for Woodward was available at press time.
Warrants for the arrests of those indicted were issued after the grand jury ruling.
First-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age is a Class C felony, while third-degree sodomy and third-degree rape are Class D felonies. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class B misdemeanor.
Class C felonies carry a sentence of five to 10 years, while Class D felonies carry one to five years. Class B misdemeanors can be assessed incarceration of up to 90 days.
