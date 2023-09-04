Webster County’s volleyball team bowed out of the Class 2A Championships Section 1 semifinals, and fell to Sixth District foe Henderson County last week.
Webster Co. 2, Paducah Tilghman 3
The Lady Trojans tallied from a 0-2 set deficit Aug. 29 against Paducah Tilghman, forcing a fifth set in the Class 2A Section 1 tournament. But the Blue Tornado held off WCHS in the final set, 15-12, to eliminate the locals from the sectional playoffs.
PTHS won the first two sets, going an extra point in the first, 26-24, to take the lead. Tilghman controlled the second, 25-15, to move to the elimination set.
But Webster surged back over the next two sets.
The Lady Trojans overpowered PTHS in the third set, 25-18, to force the fourth. They pushed the contest to a fifth and final set with a 25-17 fourth.
Tilghman did not have an easy time advancing to the sectional final, earning a 15-12 win in the match set.
Chloe Soukup finished the match with five kills, while Taylor Roberts had four. Brooke Burton posted three, and Bailey Allen one.
Davi Outlaw led the team with nine assists, and Kamryn Edens added four.
Webster Co. 0, Henderson Co. 3
Despite the sweep Aug. 31, Henderson County did not find it an easy win in their home gym. Webster County pushed the Lady Colonels to close sets in the second and third before suffering the road loss, 3-0.
Henderson came out the hotter team in the first, taking a 25-14 set and the 1-0 lead.
But Webster played to a 45-point second to make the Lady Colonels work hard for the 25-20 win and a 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Trojans forced another long set in the third, falling 25-18 in the final round.
Brooke Burton led the team with 11 digs in the match. Chloe Soukup and Bailey Allen each had four.
Soukup led the team with two kills, and Kamryn Edens led with two assists.
The Lady Trojans hosted Sixth District opponent Union County Tuesday after press time. They return home tonight to host McLean County, and travel to Heritage Christian Academy in Hopkinsville Saturday for a 3 p.m. start. They play in Hopkinsville again Tuesday in a 7 p.m. start at University Heights Academy.
