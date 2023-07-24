Webster County’s boys’ basketball team will be under new leadership when the 2023-24 season begins. Ryan Haile, who has been at the helm since the 2020-21 season, resigned the position Friday.
The coach has taken a position as an assistant for Henderson County’s boys’ basketball program. He will be teaching health and physical education in that district.
“I live in and am from Henderson,” Haile said. “It just makes the most sense for my family, as we have two young children.”
Haile spent three years as the Trojans’ head coach, compiling a record of 45-41. His teams made two appearances in the Second Region tournament.
He spent four years prior to taking the helm as an assistant under former coach Jon Newton.
“The past seven years spent at Webster County Schools have been extremely rewarding and enjoyable, and I was so blessed to be the head coach of the boys basketball program the past three years,” Haile said. “For that I will always be thankful and look back on my time at Webster as a really great place to both teach and coach. Thank you to all who have supported me and the program for the past several years.”
