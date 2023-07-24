More than a year after the state mandated school resource officers (SRO) in every school building across the Commonwealth, Webster County still faces obstacles to meeting the requirement. But it hasn’t been for a lack of trying.
“It is less likely that we will have SROs in all of our buildings on opening day,” said Webster County Schools Superintendent Aaron Harrell during Monday’s meeting of the board of education.
The district leader had hoped to have additional officers in place on Aug. 14 when classes begin for the 2023-24 school year. But there have been more obstacles along the way than anticipated.
The primary stumbling block has been funding. While the board approved a salary schedule last month that would pay for a total of three SROs, the amount at the district’s disposal would only cover 180 days of employment.
Harrell has met with mayors from Providence, Clay, and Sebree, as well as the Webster County sheriff and judge-executive over the past few months with a proposal. If the schools paid for the two additional officers during the school year, the city or county would gain an extra person during the summer.
While everyone likes the idea, no one seems to have the room in their budgets to follow through.
Harrell said both Sheriff Billy Braden and Judge-Executive Steve Henry told him the funds weren’t available for the county to pay additional officers for the months of June, July, and August.
He added that Clay declined to participate because of projected costs of insurance and outfitting the officer. Communication with Providence had been intermittent.
Sebree has been the only city that has turned the proposal over to their attorney for review. A few easy changes were recommended, Harrell said, and those were made to potential agreements with all three municipalities.
However, Sebree does not currently employ a police officer, as Braden vacated the position of chief when he was elected to the office of sheriff.
Without a partnership with the cities or sheriff’s office, the only option the district would have would be to hire officers for the nine months school is in session. It would also necessitate the formation of an independent police department, as a school district is not able to hire officers otherwise.
While larger school districts like Louisville have done so, it is not Harrell’s preferred course.
“I believe we have to partner with communities,” he said. “Keeping kids safe is not something just the schools do.”
He added that no one he has spoken with believes SROs are a bad idea.
“Everyone is on the same page,” he said. “We just need to find common ground” on how to put them in place.
Board Member Amanda Coomes said the topic is on the minds of every parent in the county.
“SROs are the one thing that I hear from everyone who comes up to me,” she said.
Board Member James Nance took issue with the way the law was passed along to schools.
“I don’t think anyone is thinking about the economic impact of putting SROs in every school in the state,” he said. “This is just another unfunded mandate from the state.”
Tim McCormick, Vice-Chair of the board, asked if it is possible to pay the cities for an officer to be present in their respective school buildings for a few hours each day.
While Harrell said it is an option, it isn’t ideal.
“We want it to be the right person, not just a badge,” he said, adding that it takes a specific set of skills to be both a police officer and someone who can work with young children.
The goal is certainly clear for everyone involved. But the route there seems to grow road blocks each time it’s in sight.
Harrell said the district will deal with each one as it arises.
“We are not at a standstill on this,” he said. “We’ll get there because it’s the right thing to do.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.