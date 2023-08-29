Sebree Elementary is one step closer to having its own School Resource Officer (SRO), according to Webster County Schools Superintendent Aaron Harrell.
The district chief announced Monday that his office has reached an agreement with the City of Sebree to share the cost of the officer.
Harrell said he met Aug. 21 with the Sebree City Council during the council’s regular monthly meeting. Council members and Mayor Jeremy Brown agreed to the contract Harrell had presented to them earlier this year.
The district is required by state law to provide an SRO to every campus in the county. The legislature allowed school systems around the state to hire officers as funds became available.
The Webster County Board of Education voted at the end of the 2022-23 school year to include funding for a total of three SROs for this session.
Harrell has met with city officials in Sebree, Clay, and Providence, as well as county officials, to help make the positions more appealing to candidates. His proposal has been to employ the officers during the school year, with the cities or county taking over pay during the summer. The shared cost would make the jobs essentially full time.
While the SRO will work within the school, he or she will be considered an employee of the City of Sebree. The school district will reimburse the city for an eight-hour day at a rate of $23 per hour. The period the officer will work within the school will be from Aug. 4 through May 23. Between the last day for students this year to the first next year, the officer will work for the city in whatever capacity the council determines. The board of education will also reimburse the city for benefits and retirement funding.
The officer will always be an employee of the city, according to the contract.
Sebree is the first local government to agree to the contract. Harrell stated he continues to communicate with the City of Providence, but the City of Clay has declined to enter into the agreement.
The board voted Monday during its monthly business meeting to give Harrell permission to sign the contract.
