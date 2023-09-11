Webster County’s boys’ golf team fired a pair of 167 team scores over the past week, winning one full-team match.
Webster vs. McLean
Despite the fact that McLean County only played three linksters at Webster County last Thursday, a fourth may not have mattered.
The Trojans shot a 167 on the afternoon, and any three of them would have defeated MCHS’s trio.
Cade McCully was the day’s medalist, shooting a 37 in the nine-hole match.
Micah Austin finished with a 42, and Clark Kanipe was on his heels with a 43.
Trace Hardison posted a 45 on the afternoon, with Weston Wint trailing at 46. Collier Thurby ended the day with a 63.
Zane Decker led the Cougars with a 43, followed by Carter Weldon’s 49. Ian Howard shot a 75.
Livingston 176
Webster Co. 167
The Trojans continue to shoot highly-competitive scores late in the season, turning in another 167 to knock off Livingston Central Monday at Providence Golf Course.
The Cardinals combined for a team score of 176.
Cade McCully and Micah Austin played stroke-for-stroke to finish as the co-medalists with scores of 39.
Clark Kanipe fired a 42, and Weston Wint completed the scorecard with a 47.
Collier Thurby ended the day with a 67.
The Trojans will play a rematch at Livingston Central this afternoon.
