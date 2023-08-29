Webster County’s girls’ soccer team posted its first win of the season Monday at Union County, just after dropping a heartbreaker at Christian County Aug. 17.
Webster Co. 2, Christian Co. 3
The Lady Trojans fell just short of getting their first win of the season Aug. 17 in Hopkinsville, falling at Christian County, 3-2.
Lilly Whitsell and Allison Jaime both found the back of the net for WCHS.
But the Lady Colonels got one one chance past the goal line for the victory.
Devanne McLean posted 11 saves in the net for Webster.
Webster Co. 1, Union Co. 0
Webster County snatched its first win of the season from 6th District foe Union County in Morganfield on Monday, coming out one better in the 1-0 nail-biter.
Lilly Whitsell sent in the lone goal in the game to give her Lady Trojans the only offense they needed after a tie game forced penalty kicks.
Devanne McLean was a brick wall for WCHS in the net, stopping 19 shots from the Bravettes.
The Lady Trojans played Trigg County in the Class 2A Section 1 opener at UCHS Tuesday after press time. They travel to Crittenden County Monday and host Trigg County Tuesday, both for 5:30 p.m. starts.
Webster Co. 0, Crittenden Co. 5
Crittenden County got four goals from Elizabeth Campbell as the host team defeated Webster County, 5-0, Monday in Marion.
The Lady Rockets outshot WCHS, 25-6.
Devanne McLean posted 20 saves in the match.
The Lady Trojans played a home game against McLean County Tuesday after press time. They will travel to Eddyville Friday for a 5:30 start against Lyon County, and will host Hopkins County Central Monday.
