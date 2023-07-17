Several Webster County basketball players brought home championship hardware from the Reebok Series 5 Star Summer SuperJam in Cape Girardeau, MO. Both Evansville-based BlackHeart teams were undefeated in the event, with the girls’ squad finishing 4-0 and the boys 3-0. The boys were also title winners in the Midwest Championship in Hamilton, OH, earlier this summer.

