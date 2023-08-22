Webster County’s boys’ soccer team spent another busy week on the pitch, splitting four games over five days.
Webster Co. 0
Harrison (IN) 2
The Trojans took a hard-fought loss across the Ohio River Aug. 15, dropping a match at Evansville Harrison, 2-0.
Harrison Warren posted seven saves in the match, allowing two goals by the Warriors.
Webster Co. 0
Henderson Co. 8
Henderson County limited Webster’s offense in the two teams’ 6th District opener Aug. 17.
The Trojans registered one shot on goal, while host HCHS got off 13 chances.
Jack Gentry netted three goals for the Colonels, and Cole Brandon added two.
Harrison Warren saved five shots in the loss.
Webster Co. 8
Logan Co. 1
Jesus De Santiago drilled three goals for Webster County, helping his team to an 8-1 road win Saturday.
Kahner Phelps, Josue Barrera, and Manuel Salinas each tallied a goal.
Juan Savador, Aidan Wilson, Evan DeLamar, and Pasacual Alonzo each posted an assist.
Harrison Warren saved four chances by Logan.
Webster Co. 5
Russellville 2
Webster spread the wealth in its second game on Saturday, getting goals from five different players in a 5-2 victory over Russellville.
Jesus De Santiago, Brian Alfro, Manuel Salinas, Aidan Wilson, and Pasacual Alonzo each scored once for the Trojans.
Alonzo and Evan DeLamar each notched assists in the win.
Harrison Warren added four saves to the Webster stats.
The Trojans played Hopkins County Central in the Class 2A Section 1 opener Tuesday after press time. They return home Monday to host Owensboro Catholic at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.