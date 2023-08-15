Webster County’s boys’ golf team has opened the season with some solid performances. The Trojans continue to turn in scores that improve each time they take to the course.
Webster Co. 174
Crittenden Co. 161
The Trojans came as close to knocking off Crittenden County as they have in half a dozen meetings Aug. 8. But the home course was enough to push the Rockets over the top, 161-174.
Webster was led by Cade McCully and Micah Austin, who both turned in a 41 to headline the scorecard.
Clark Kanipe and Weston Wint also matched each other in the nine-hole round, carding 46 apiece.
Trace Hardison finished off the card at 53.
