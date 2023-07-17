Two more Webster County softball players are spending the summer playing for travel teams, and having successful campaigns.
The Journal-Enterprise highlighted several Lady Trojans last week, and was provided additional information for this edition.
Eagles-Adkins 16U
Chloe Papineau is continuing her impressive year with team-leading statistics in pitching and hitting for the Mount Vernon, IN-based Eagles-Adkins 16U squad.
Papineau is hitting at a team-best .361 in 15 games. She also leads the squad in slugging at .694, and in on-base + slugging with a 1.099 mark.
Thee slugger’s three home runs on the summer are the only round-trippers for the Eagles. She also has a triple and a double among her 13 hits.
In the circle, Papineau has thrown 50-⅓ of the team’s 70-⅔ innings during the season. She has started 10 of her 12 appearances, and has a record of 4-5. She has a 3.62 ERA, allowing 38 runs and 58 hits. She has stranded 42 runners and converted her only save opportunity.
Louisville Lady Sluggers.
Layla Scott, a member of Webster County Middle School’s softball team and daughter of Lady Trojans Head Coach Jason Scott, has played in several tournaments in her travel team during the first half of the year.
Scott was first on her travel team in on base percentage this season, second in batting average, fourth in RBIs, and first in base-on-balls.
Following are the tournaments and the results for the Louisville Lady Sluggers 12U:
USFA New Years Rumble (Jan. 6), Murfreesboro, TN — 1st place (undefeated 12 open);
MTrade FREE4ALL (Feb.18), Oxford, MS — 2nd place Gold bracket 12A;
USSSA Spring Slugfest (March 4),Charlestown, IN — 1st place 12 open;
OG Fastpitch Invitational (March 25), Louisville, KY — 2nd place 12A;
USSSA Music City Friendly (April 15), Hendersonville, TN — 5th place 12A;
USSSA Battle for the Bling(April 29), Evansville, IN — 1st place 12 open;
USSSA 3rd Annual Cinco de Mayo (May 6), Evansville, IN -1st place 12 open;
KY Chrome Invitational (May 21), Bowling Green, KY — Co-Champions 12A;
USSSA 3rd Annual Road to the Show (June 3) Oklahoma City, OK — Tied for 9th out of 27 teams from 14 states 12A;
USFA Play at the Lake (June 24), Eddyville, KY — 1st place 14 open;
USA Elite Select World Fast Pitch Championship (July 6), Conway, AR — 7th place 12A;
The Lady Sluggers have also spent much of the time ranked among the 100 best 12A teams nationwide.
Not all WCHS and WCMS players involved in travel team play have reported information to The Journal-Enterprise. However, the staff will continue to highlight those who do during the remainder of the summer.
We are currently working on gathering statistics for baseball players.
CLARIFICATION: A miscommunication attributed coaching duties for the Ballstix to Jason Scott in last week’s travel team story. That team is coached by Tim Roy and Bill Braden. We apologize for the error.
