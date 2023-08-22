Two Webster County players scored below 50, and the team compiled 200 total points in a non-scoring match against Dawson Springs Aug. 15 at Providence.
The Lady Panthers only fielded three players on the afternoon, which made the match incomplete by rule.
Natalee Littlepage fired a 45 on the day to lead WCHS.
Kamryn Hayes also turned in a sub-50 scorecard with a 47.
Rory Jones a d Braghan Sloat both shot 54 for Webster, while Anne Mahurin rounded out scoring with a 62.
Webster @ Graves Co. Invitational
The Lady Trojans fired a team total of 485 and finished fourth at the Graves County Lady Eagles Invitational Saturday at Drake’s Creek Golf Course in Ledbetter.
Murray High School won the tournament with a 359.
Natalee Littlepage led Webster with a 112 in the 18-hole event.
Kamryn Hayes shot a 115 for the Lady Trojans, while Braghan Sloat turned in a 128. Anne Mahurin finished with a 130.
Rory Jones withdrew from the event.
