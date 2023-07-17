Following are proceedings from Webster District Court on Tuesday, July 11, 2023:
Elijah Skinner, DOB 1980; PI 1st & 2nd offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, 3rd degree criminal trespassing; PC 8/1/23, JT 8/4/23.
Natasha Renea Lovan, DOB 1982; DUI 1st offense, 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Timothy Lee Morse, DOB 1976; driving on DUI suspended license 2nd offense, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense, tampering with physical evidence, DUI 2nd offense, failure to maintain insurance 2nd or greater offense, failure to wear seat belts, failure to surrender revoked license; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Melissa Susanne Black, DOB 1977; speeding 20 mph over limit (amended); pay fine and costs.
Donald Allen Brewer, DOB 1979; speeding 15 mph over limit, improper passing (deferred 2 years), careless driving, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card (dismissed); pay fines and costs.
Jordan Tyler Bumpus, DOB 2003; speeding 10 mph over limit; continued to 7/18/23.
Pamela B. Pritchett, DOB 1952; speeding 10 mph over limit; continued to 7/18/23.
Brea Charnae Williams, DOB 2000; speeding 10 mph over limit, improper lane usage; failure to wear seat belts; FTA.
Chavez Martinez Winsatt, DOB 1978; speeding 20 mph over limit; FTA.
Jason D. Adams, DOB 1973; review — fines; continued to 7/18/23.
Jason D. Adams, DOB 1973; 2nd degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, PI (excludes alcohol); pleaded NG; PC 7/18/23.
Tanner D. Baldwin, DOB 1995; review — proof of counseling; continued to 7/18/23.
Clinton Eugene Bowling II, DOB 1976; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Clinton Eugene Bowling II, DOB 1976; confinement and control of dogs at night, local county ordinance violation; pleaded NG; PC 7/18/23.
Rebecca Jane Bowling, DOB 1968; 1sr degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Joshua T. Buchanan, DOB 1990; review — FTA for discovery; apply bond.
Kelly William Cosby, DOB 1975; 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, 2nd degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified); pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Timothy D. Crumpton, DOB 1963; flagrant non-support; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Michael D. Denton, DOB 1969; violation of EPO/DVO; pleaded NG; PC 7/18/23.
Derek Flanders, DOB 1990; 3 counts 4th degree assault; pleaded NG PC 8/8/23.
Judith H. Fox, DOB 1943; 3rd degree criminal trespassing, 2nd degree disorderly conduct; pleaded NG; PC 8/1/23.
Francisco Juan Francisco, DOB 2004; no license; pleaded NG; PC 8/29/23.
Joseph Shannon Goodwin, DOB 1975; 6 counts violation of EPO/DVO; all terrain vehicle violation pleaded NG; PC 8/1/23.
Skylar Heath Groves, DOB 2000; 4th degree assault (dating), 2nd degree wanton endangerment, 4th degree assault; pleaded NG; PC 7/18/23.
Curtis R. Hill, DOB 1978; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia; pleaded NG; PH 8/1/23.
Timothy J. Hill, DOB 1989; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Michael Derek Martin, DOB 1968; 4th degree assault (domestic), 3rd degree terroristic threatening, menacing; pleaded NG; PC 8/8/23.
Bradley David Rakestraw, DOB 1997; motion; status hearing 7/18/23.
Terry May Sargent, DOB 1982; TBUT or DISP all others $10,000<$1M; pleaded NG; PH 8/15/23.
Terry May Sargent, DOB 1982; violation of EPO/DVO; pleaded NG; PC 8/15/23.
Kenneth Wayne Sellers, DOB 1981; 4th degree assault (dating), 1st degree strangulation; pleaded NG; PH 7/18/23.
Kenneth Wayne Sellers, DOB 1981; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, menacing; pleaded NG; PC 7/18/23.
Billy Jack Stewart, DOB 1973; 1st degree strangulation, 2 counts 3rd degree assault (child abuse); pleaded NG; PH 8/8/23.
Joey L. Stone, DOB 1981; no license; pleaded NG; PC 8/1/23.
Joey L. Stone, DOB 1981; no license, 1st degree criminal mischief; PH 8/1/23.
Jonee Michael Sweeney, DOB 2005; 4th degree assault; pleaded NG; PC 8/15/23.
Gregory E. Thompson, DOB 1987; 3 counts TBUT or DISP shoplifting, 3 counts 3rd degree criminal trespassing; pleaded NG; PC 8/22/23.
Brian Matthew Vowels, DOB 1981; resisting arrest, 3rd degree terroristic threatening, menacing; pleaded NG; PC 7/18/23.
Mary Ann Alexander, DOB 1962; false representation of emergency; pay fine and costs, 10 days probated 2 years.
Clinton Eugene Bowling II, DOB 1976; failure to wear seat belts, driving on suspended or revoked license; continued to 7/18/23.
Cody Bull, DOB 1973; TBUT or DISP auto $500<$1,000; PC 8/15/23.
Amber Elaine Clevenger, DOB 1997; PC; completed MEP.
Kelsea M. Clevidence, DOB 1995; harassing communications; pay fines and costs, 90 days probated 2 years.
Katie E. Collins, DOB 1976; TBUT or DISP shoplifting; pay fines and costs, 90 days probated 2 years.
Blake Crawford, DOB 1984; 4th degree assault (domestic); continued to 8/15/23.
Maryann E. Curtis, DOB 1992; 3rd degree terroristic threatening, 4th degree assault; continued to 7/18/23.
Billy H. Felker, DOB 1963; failure to maintain insurance 2nd or greater offense; deferred 2 years.
Pedro Juan Francisco, DOB 1983; rear license not illuminated, no license, failure to wear seat belts, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; pleaded NG; PC 8/29/23.
Kristie R. Gentry, DOB 1983: unauthorized use of vehicle 1st offense; continued to 8/1/23.
Francisco Manuel Jose, DOB 2000; 4th degree assault, resisting arrest; PC 8/29/23.
Brian Dewey Piper, DOB 1962; buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts; continued to 8/15/23.
James Kevin Pryor, DOB 1996; TBUT or DISP all others; pay fine and costs, 90 days probated 2 years.
Christopher Lee Scott, DOB 1989; failure to produce insurance card, DUI 1st offense, attempted 1sr degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; continued to 8/15/23.
Dustin Sheets, DOB 1982; leaving scene of accident/failure to assist; pay fine and costs, 30 days probated 2 years.
Kayla Vanover, DOB 2001; show cause installment or deferred payment; continued to 10/24/23.
Kayla Vanover, DOB 2001; violation of EPO/DVO, 4th degree assault; continued to 10/24/23.
Kayla Leann Vanover, DOB 2001; violation of EPO/DVO, PI 1st & 2nd offense: continued to 10/24/23.
Donald K. White, DOB 1959; entry on land to shoot/hunt/fish/trap without consent 1st offense, illegal taking or purpose deer/wild turkey, 3rd degree criminal mischief; continued to 8/22/23.
Kelly Renee Yates, DOB 1988; resisting arrest, 2nd degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, harassment with physical contact (amended); continued to 8/29/23.
Robert J. Yates, DOB 1985; resisting arrest; continued to 8/29/23.
Mary Ann Alexander, DOB 1962; menacing, disorderly conduct; pay fines and costs, 180 days probated 2 years.
Eric J. Galloway, DOB 1979; misdemeanor probation violation; continued to 8/15/23.
Timothy Brian Shelton, DOB 1990; motion — failure to complete insurance program; continued to 8/4/23.
Scott S. Baker, DOB 1979; show cause installment or deferred payment; review 7/25/23.
Logan E. Hancock, DOB 1999; review — payments; balance to be paid by 8/29/23.
Sara E. Stewart, DOB 1988; show cause installment or deferred payment; balance to be paid by 10/31/23.
James Aaron Sutton, DOB 1985; hearing — revoke probation; FTA; bench warrant issued.
Michael J. Rigdon, DOB 1978; 2nd degree disorderly conduct; PC 10/3/23, JT 10/6/23.
Michael J. Rigdon, DOB 1978; 2nd degree disorderly conduct; PC 10/3/23.
Stacey Rene Brown, DOB 1977; 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd or greater offense; waived PH; refer to GJ 8/9/23.
Brent F. Gibson, DOB 1979; 4th degree assault, 1st degree strangulation; PH found PC to refer to GJ on 8/9/23.
Stuart Morris Hamblin Jr., DOB 1983; flagrant non-support; continued to 10/31/23.
Joseph Kellems, DOB 1993; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia; PH 8/1/23.
David A. Long, DOB 1978; review — fines; appear 12/11/23 for payment hearing.
David Allen Long, DOB 1978; flagrant non-support; dismissed.
Billy Peters, DOB 1956; resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, 2 counts 3rd degree assault on police/probation officer; PH found PC to refer to GJ on 8/9/23.
Jacob A. Shepherd, DOB 1995; 2nd degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by deception (includes cold checks); PC 8/1/23
Basil Carol Stone, DOB 1972; flagrant non-support; PH found PC to refer to GJ on 8/9/23.
Joy Beth Wilson, DOB 1984; review — fines; continued to 8/22/23.
Joy Beth Wilson, DOB 1984; 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence; PH found PC to refer to GJ on 8/9/23.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.