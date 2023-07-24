Four Webster County baseball players spent the summer on the diamond for Madisonville American Legion Post 6. The season wrapped up over the weekend.
Jace Thurby, Micah Austin, Brock Parker, and Brennan Farrell all spent at least part of the season on the Post 6 squad.
Both Thurby and Austin played significant time during the season, with 26 appearances each. Parker played in 11 contests, while Farrell took the field in four.
Thurby spent time on the mound and in the field for the team.
He finished with a .203 average, hitting in 14 of his 69 at-bats. He had an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging mark of .261. He clubbed two doubles and a triple, scored 19 runs, And walked 20 times.
On the mound, the 2023 Trojan graduate threw 29 innings in seven starts. He was 2-4 with an earned run average of 8.49. He recorded 34 strikeouts and allowed 36 hits.
Austin also split duties for Post 6, ending the summer with a .379 batting average and a 6.36 ERA.
The junior-to-be went 33-for-87 at the plate, with an on-base percentage of .443 and a slugging percentage of .437. He posted a pair of doubles, and his lone home run was a grand slam at the Wood Bat Tournament in Crawfordsville, IN. He drove in 17 runs and scored 20 times, stealing eight bases.
On the mound Austin tossed 22 innings, finishing 0-2 and converting his one save opportunity. He gave up 37 hits and fanned 19 batters.
Parker finished 2-for-11 for a .095 batting average. He posted two RBIs and three runs scored. His on-base percentage was .285 and he had a slugging mark of .095.
Farrell went 2-for-5 for a .400 batting average. He had an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .400. He scored one run and drove in one.
REPORTER’S NOTE: Information from the Post 6 season was obtained from GameChanger. Statistics for travel team players were requested by WCHS Head Coach Jeff Givens, but none were received by press time.
