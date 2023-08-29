For years the track at Webster County High School has been largely unused. A lack of maintenance, bad drainage, and inadequate asphalting has led to an uneven and cracked surface. That has prevented the track and field team from hosting even dual meets.
Several members of the track and field teams, along with coaches Todd Whitsell and Brandye Whitsell, showed up to voice their concerns about the long delay in repairs.
Parent Jera Hibbs said she believed the teams deserved a place to highlight their talents.
“This is one of the most successful teams at the school,” she said. “They can’t host a meet.”
Hibbs said the school is missing out on the chance to make money for the team through parking fees and concessions.
The team still practices on the track, though most lanes are not usable. Girls’ track and cross-country Head Coach Brandye Whitsell said she was afraid to use even the best sections.
“Someone is going to get hurt,” she said.
Senior runner Preston Glassco, who competes in track and cross-country, said that has already happened.
He told the board he and teammate Bruce Nelson were racing for a spot on one of the relay teams last spring. Nelson tripped over one of the cracked portions of the track and fell.
“He took off part of his side and hip,” Glassco related, referring to the areas of skin Nelson scraped when he hit the asphalt.
Boys’ Head Coach Todd Whitsell said he is afraid one of their runners will suffer an injury significant enough to end their career.
Glassco added that he and his teammates couldn’t display their abilities locally, and said that he thought they would have no trouble attracting teams to Webster County to participate in events.
The track and field teams have to travel an hour or more to compete, Brandye Whitsell said, as most schools’ tracks in the area are in the same shape.
Superintendent Aaron Harrell said he knew repairs to the track had been on the back burner for years. But doing what needs to be done has never gotten any further than acknowledging the problem.
The lack of movement, he said, has largely been caused by needs in the district competing for the same pot of money.
Harrell hopes the resurrection of a former district initiative will help address thee concerns of the track and field team, as well as other departments in the county.
After the appeal by the teams, Harrell told the group he was reorganizing the Resource Efficiency Team. The group of district personnel will examine needs from around the county and develop plans to complete projects.
“We’ve never gotten as far as figuring out how to pay” for some a variety of needs, he said.
He admitted the plans may take time to come to fruition, with some being completed in stages due to costs.
Athletic Director Zack LaGrange said the track is one of a handful of needs at the top of the list for his department. He said he has had several conversations with Todd Whitsell about what needs to be done.
Two board members said they believed the track should be a priority.
“Let’s remember they’ve been passed over many times,” said Vice-Chair Tim McCormick. “It seems like they should be at the top of the list.”
James Nance added, “if it’s a safety issue, we need to be doing something about it now.”
Harrell said the team may meet three or four times during this school year. It was not stated what those meetings would address as the group begins its work.
No timetable to fix the track was set.
In other business, the board approved Harrell’s professional growth plan for the 2023-24 school year, and agreed to surplus a list of textbooks from the various schools in the district.
