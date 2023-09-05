Webster County’s boys’ soccer team shared the ball well Aug. 28, as they knocked off Owensboro Catholic, 3-1, in Dixon.
The Trojans posted two assists on their three goals, moving the ball well in their offensive zone. They outshot the Aces, 8-7.
Brian Alfro scored two goals for the home team.
Efrain Andres found the net for one score.
Juan Savador and Jesus De Santiago had an assist apiece in the win.
Harrison Warren saved six of OCHS’s chances on the night.
Webster traveled to Lyon County Tuesday after press time. The team will take nearly a week off before making a trip to Paducah Monday to play St. Mary at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.