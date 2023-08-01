Webster County Public Library celebrated Harry Potter’s birthday Saturday with a variety of activities inspired by the world of the young wizard. Kids of all ages participated, with some dressing up as Hogwarts students.
Happy birthday, Mr. Potter
- By Hunter Wilcox
