Drivers traveling to and from the Webster County School District’s Dixon campus this fall will likely experience frustrating traffic issues when classes begin.
According to an update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work on U.S. Hwy. 41-A and KY 1340 will not be completed by the time students go back to school Aug. 14.
Officials said Monday the center turn lane on U.S. Hwy. 41-A will be finished by that date, but most of the project will continue as drivers return to the area during drop-off and pick-up times.
An update was received Tuesday morning at the Webster County Schools Central Office stating the conversion of the intersection to a “T” junction should be completed by this weekend. According to Superintendent Aaron Harrell, the KYTC stated there should be no interruptions to traffic flow.
An inquiry to the KYTC as to the reason for the delay went unanswered at press time.
Work to extend the right turn lane on the southbound side of 41-A had yet to begin by Tuesday afternoon when this report was filed.
Periodic checks by The Journal-Enterprise staff found the site without a crew working on all but three days. Checks were made at least twice a week since the start date earlier this summer.
Harrell said his office will discuss the situation with KYTC officials this week. He expects the district will have to provide guidance on how to make drop-off and pick-up times less frustrating for parents.
“If the project looks like it does today, there will be no major issues,” Harrell stated in an email. “Both lanes are open and traffic is moving easily. However, if that changes, and I expect it will, that will impact our pickup and drop off.”
The superintendent added that information about changes to the morning and afternoon procedures will be passed along to parents as soon as they are available.
