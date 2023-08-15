Webster County’s boys’ soccer team has started the season with a heavy schedule, playing four games in six days. The Trojans split their start, 2-2, with the two losses coming the same day.
Webster Co. 4, Caldwell Co. 1
The Trojans tallied their first season-opening win since 2020 on Aug. 7, taking a 4-1 victory from Caldwell County in Princeton.
Webster outshot the host Tigers, 8-6, in the contest.
The Trojans spread the wealth offensively, getting goals from four different players in the win. Pasacual Alonzo, Kevin Ramirez, Manuel Salinas, and Efrain Andres each found the net for WCHS.
Salinas and Brian Alfro each posted an assist.
Harrison Warren saved five of his six chances in goal.
Caldwell’s lone score came from Ben Jones, and Corbin Nichols stopped four tries.
Webster Co. 4, Ft. Campbell 2
Webster County notched its second win of the campaign Friday, earning another road victory with a 4-2 decision at Ft. Campbell.
Both teams had plenty of chances offensively, with the Trojans gaining the advantage with 16 shots to the Eagles’ 11.
But Warren Harrison saved nine tries from the hosts to give his team the chance.
Manuel Salinas matched FCHS’s output with two goals to learn Webster. Jesus De Santiago and Pasacual Alonzo both scored once.
Evan DeLamar tallied the Trojans’ single assist.
Ethan Cassell and Sam Atoubi accounted for Ft. Campbell’s two goals, and Eric Marr saved 12 shots.
Meade Co. 2, Webster Co. 0
The 10 a.m. start Saturday was unkind to Webster County as Meade County claimed a 2-0 shutout in Dixon.
The Green Wave outshot the home team, 11-4, to hand WCHS its first loss of the season.
Warren Harrison continued to finish with high save percentages, stopping nine of MCHS’s 11 shots.
Drew Emig and Braydon Collard both scored for Meade, while Mason Powers notched four saves.
Murray 6, Webster Co. 1
Offense was hard to come by in the nightcap Saturday, as Murray took a 6-1 victory from Webster County.
The Tigers spent most of the game in their offensive zone, getting a 14-2 edge in chances at the goal.
Pasacual Alonzo posted the lone score for Webster County on a solo effort.
Warren Harrison saved eight shots but allowed six scores by the visitors.
Nate Wyatt scored twice for MHS, with Brodie Morris, Jimmy Kjelberg, Max Rose, and Kellan Crouch added one each. Hank Fronza saved one of two chances in the net.
The Trojans continued the season with a road game Tuesday after press time at Evansville Harrison. They will play at 6th District foe Henderson County tonight. The week continues Saturday with a pair of road games against Russellville and Logan County. The Trojans will host Hopkins County Central Tuesday in the Class 2A sectional at 5:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.