From 45 Years Ago
Baynham honored by Army
First Lt. Frank A. Baynham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Baynham of Providence, has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal for exceptional service in the U.S. Army.
The honor, given for “exceptionally meritorious service” as maintenance and assembly team leader in the 88th Army Field Artillery Department, was for service in Drama, Greece, from Aug. 3, 1977, to July 2, 1978.
He was a 1970 graduate of Providence High School.
Upon graduating from Murray State University in 1975, Baynham attended field artillery school in Ft. Sill, Okla. In June 1976, he attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., where he studied the Greek language for one year. He graduated from the Institute with honors.
Mermaid tourney attracts 58 golfers
Annual Mermaid Golf Tournament was held last Thursday at Providence Golf and Country Club. The event is sponsored each year by Hudson Chevrolet and Olds and attracts many of the top female golfers in the area.
Nancy Quarcelino of Madisonville was the winner, taking first place in the championship flight with a 78. Gwen Quinn of Morganfield came in second with an 83, while Mary Jo Riddle of Madisonville was third at 84.
First flight winner was Virginia Everett of Princeton, Jane Dean of Bowling Green was second, and Cindy Duncan third.
Second flight winner was Lois Lanagon of Marion, with Boyce Welch of Madisonville coming in second, and Nancy Lannert in third.
From 35 Years Ago
Dixon restaurant reopens under new management
All you patrons of Hobo Mickey’s Kountry Kookin’ Restaurant in Dixon will be glad to hear the news that the place is still “cookin’ ” — thanks to new managers Don and Shirley Fox of Dixon.
The restaurant’s owners, Norris and Carolyn Townsend of Dixon, and the Foxes have recently signed a lease agreement, The Fox family announced last week. Now the real work begins.
“We’re still working everything on a tentative basis,” Don said. “Shirley and I are just trying to see what kind of hours work best, what people want to see on the menu, that kind of thing.”
“We will be serving a buffet,” Shirley added, “just like in the past.”
Most folks around here are are more familiar with seen Don behind the barber’s chair at Jerry Marks’ Barker Shop on West Leiper Street. The two men have been friends for many years.
From 25 Years Ago
Easy road to state
The Webster County Junior Babe Ruth All-Stars played four games last week in the annual District 11 baseball tournament.
They outscored their opponents 75-6 and pounded out 60 hits in the four games to completely destroy the rest of the district.
When the dust cleared, the 14-15 year old stars had easily won the district to advance to the competition.
All-Stars fall In tourney
Providence Little League 9-10 year-old All-Stars lost two straight games in the Hanson Little League tournament, falling to Dawson Springs and West Hopkins.
Providence 8
Dawson Springs 11
Providence got singles from Heath McVay, Nathan Wingo, and Chris McClain in the loss.
Mark Hamby pitched for the All-Stars, allowing six hits.
Providence 5
West Hopkins 17
Heath McVay, Greg Hathaway, and David Blanchard each collected a double for Providence.
Blanchard gave up 11 hits on the mound for the locals.
