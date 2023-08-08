Muhlenberg County made a handful of extra shots count Monday night. The Lady Mustangs spoiled Webster County’s girls’ soccer opener with a 2-0 win in Dixon.
The Lady Trojans got off seven shots on goal against MCHS, but the visitors managed 11 shots. Muhlenberg snuck two of those into the nets for the victory.
The Lady Mustangs got their scores from Elie Groves and Taylor Beck.
Devanne McLean stopped nine in the net for WCHS.
The Lady Trojans continued their season Tuesday at Caldwell County after press time.
Webster takes a week off before traveling to Christian County next Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. start.
