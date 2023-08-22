A recent Facebook post on the City of Providence’s page drew a standing room only crowd to Monday’s city council meeting. But the expected fireworks never sparked after the city’s attorney, Bobby Murray, explained the laws about golf carts on city streets.
The post informed citizens that no golf carts were allowed to be driven on any streets in town. It illicited a significant response on the social media platform.
“Nothing is being taken away from you,” Murray told those gathered in the council chambers. “The law is not changing.”
The attorney explained that the operation of golf carts and other off-road vehicles had been allowed against the state law prohibiting them.
“The mayor and police chief can’t circumvent the law,” Murray added.
The Kentucky Revised Statute that governs non-standard vehicles on roads is 189.515. This prohibits the use of golf carts, side-by-sides, and ATVs on streets, roads, and highways maintained by various levels of government. Despite a handful of exemptions for farmers and utility workers, none of the provisions within the statute allows the average resident to use them in such a manner.
However, KRS 189.286, passed into law in 2020, gives cities the option to pass a local ordinance allowing golf carts to be used on local streets as long as they meet certain criteria.
“I have been asked to draft an ordinance” for golf carts, Murray said. “The city has to adopt it for golf carts to be operated on city streets.”
The ordinance draft could be ready for its first reading at the next meeting on Sept. 5. If that happens, the second reading would be completed on Sept. 19. Approval would make the law effective immediately.
Several citizens asked about other types of vehicles, such as Gators and side-by-sides. Murray said he would examine the laws to make sure, but he believes all of them would be classified as off-road vehicles and would not be included in the state allowances.
The question of why the city suddenly made the decision to enforce the law arose.
“People have been driving them for years,” said Alan Halsrud.
Mayor Butch Hackney said he had been contacted by “Frankfort,” and was told the city has to comply with the state law. When pressed for a specific person, Hackney said, “I would rather not say.”
Council Member Keith Farrell added that the city’s decision was largely based on safety concerns. He said in the last four accidents in town involving the vehicles in question, one individual is currently in a coma and three others included underage drivers.
The ordinance must follow the instructions included in KRS 189.286, which defines a golf cart as a four-wheeled vehicle designed to transport players on a gold course. It must not include seats for more than six people, and each seat must include a seat belt. Various road safety instruments, such as headlights, turn signals, and mirrors, must be installed. Drivers cannot be younger than 16 and must possess a valid driver’s license.
The Sept. 5 meeting will convene at 6 p.m. after the council approved the second reading on ordinance 2023-4, which moves the twice-monthly meetings back one hour. The ordinance amends ordinance 1998-7.
While the issue of golf carts did not raise anyone’s hackles, things did get heated during the public appeals portion of the meeting.
Ryan Watson told the council he had been accused of verbally abusing a number of high school girls golfers who were participating in a match the previous week.
Watson said he was not the individual who had used several swear words directed at the girls, though some had assumed he was.
“I was accused of something I didn’t do,” Watson told the council. “I want my name cleared and a public apology.”
Hackney asked if wanted the apology from the council, and Watson said he wanted one from the mayor. Watson claimed Hackney would not listen to him during a phone call after the incident.
Hackney said he was sorry if Watson believed he was being dismissive, and made it clear that he had not accused Watson of anything.
“I told you we would investigate,” Hackney said.
Watson presented the council with a series of text messages between himself and an unnamed woman who was present during the incident. He said the messages showed he was not the one who cursed at the teenagers. He said she shared her number and would speak with anyone with the city to tell what she heard.
