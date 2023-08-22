Webster County’s football season opener was one plagued by mistakes, as Crittenden County took home a 31-8 win Friday night in Dixon.
The Trojans committed eight penalties for 90 yards and lost three fumbles in the contest. One of those drops was recovered in the end zone for a Rockets touchdown.
CCHS struck first with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 9:37 left in the first quarter.
Webster answered quickly with a 51-yard run by Jarvis Starks-Scott, and a 2-point conversion by Jackson Edens to tie the game, 8-8, with just over six minutes gone in the opening stanza.
The Trojans held at the goal line after Crittenden marched 73 yards on 16 plays with 1:36 on the clock in the first, but on the first play of the ensuing possession fumbled the ball at the 3-yard line. The Rockets scored in two plays, and added the conversion to take a 16-8 advantage into halftime.
Webster County looked as if it would put another touchdown on the board on the second-half kickoff when Starks-Scott returned the ball to the CCHS 2-yard line. But the Rockets backed the host team up to the 10-yard line on the next two plays, and WCHS turned the ball over on downs.
Crittenden claimed a 24-8 lead with a three-play, 66-yard drive in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. The Rockets sealed the win with just over six minutes left in the game when a fumble recovery in the end zone and a point-after gave them a 31-8 lead.
Webster County will try to bounce back next Friday at Butler County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
