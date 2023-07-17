Webster County students of all grade levels will have the chance to get information about the 2023-24 school year at this summer’s Ready Fest
The district is hosting the event Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Webster County Middle School. Students from preschool to the senior class are invited.
The local Family Resource and Youth Services Center is sponsoring the Ready Fest.
Several agencies will be handing out free school supplies to attendees. District officials will also be present to answer questions about anything at the six county schools.
Kindergarten students and parents are also invited to Kindergarten Jumpstart at the four elementary schools Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The welcome events begin at 5:30 p.m. and will allow students to meet their teachers and bus drivers, and give them a chance to meet their new classmates. They will also take a short ride in a school bus to help them get accustomed to the ride.
Parents will be able to ask questions about the upcoming school session.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church will host a non-district sponsored back to school bash Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon until 2 p.m. in Providence.
The congregation will have bouncy houses on site, and will provide lunch, school supplies, and haircuts for students.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.