The city of Providence finds itself in the midst of a property line dispute between a local business owner and a local resident after the city removed but has now replaced a wooden post alongside an alleyway.
The alley in question is a city-owned roadway that connects Coleman Avenue to the parking lot of Shemwell Nursing Home on Princeton Street. For years the alley has served as a rear entrance to the facility.
According to Shemwell owner Shelley Travis, the home has in the past been damaged by delivery trucks and other large vehicles using the alley, prompting her to put up a sign directing those vehicles not to use the alley.
She says that was apparently not enough for her neighbor, who placed a large wooden “railroad tie” in the ground right at the edge of the roadway last fall. While the alley was still accessible by passenger vehicles, the post made the entrance too narrow for ambulances to exit the parking lot that way.
“Ambulances had to back out onto Princeton Street,” said Travis.
She said that after speaking with city attorney Bobby D. Murray, a crew from the City of Providence came and removed the post about a month ago. At the time, she said, Mayor Butch Hackney suggested that she could just move her fence which is located on the opposite side of the alley.
On Tuesday morning the city was back, replacing the post.
Recently Bill Logsdon, the property owner, had the land surveyed. What it showed was that while the city-owned alley was on property belonging to Travis, her property ends near the edge of the roadway. The post, placed at the edge of the pavement, was at the corner of Logsdon’s property, according to Providence Public Works Director Jack Snyder.
“The guy put the post up to keep people from hitting his house,” said Snyder. “We cut it down because we thought it was on her property. When he had it surveyed, we found out the post was on his property, so we went back out and put it back up.”
According to Snyder, the city has a 12 foot right of way for any alley, which would extend roughly six feet either way from the centerline of the alley.
Normally, any structure that predates the establishment of a right of way is grandfathered in, but the law typically requires anything added to the right of way be approved by the city. Both the fence row owned by Travis, and the home owned by Logsdon have been located on neighboring properties on either side of the alley for decades.
“My only concern is the safety of my patients,” said Travis. “This isn’t a game. We are dealing with people’s lives. Now that the ambulance has to back out onto Princeton Street again, one of these days they are going to get plowed.”
She said she has a meeting scheduled with a lawyer later this week.
The J-E was not able to reach either Logsdon or fire chief Steve Burns, who oversees the city’s ambulance service, for comment prior to press time. City Attorney Bobby D. Murray stated that he could not comment on city business.
