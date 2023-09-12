post.jpg

The post at the left side of this city-owned alley was first installed last fall. After the city of Providence removed it last month, city crews replaced it on Tuesday. Shelley Travis, the owner of Shemwell Nursing Home, says the post prevents ambulances carrying patients from her facility from being able to use the alley, forcing them to back out into traffic on Princeton Street.

The city of Providence finds itself in the midst of a property line dispute between a local business owner and a local resident after the city removed but has now replaced a wooden post alongside an alleyway.

