MCC Award 1

Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley, left, Webster County Judge Executive Steve Henry, center, and GRADD Executive Director Joanna Shake accept the Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award for the development of the Lisman Workforce Complex in Webster County.

 Submitted photo

The Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award was presented to Madisonville Community College, the Green River Area Development District and the Webster County Fiscal Court at a recent Governor’s Local Issues Conference.

