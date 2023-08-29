The Peggy Satterly Spirit of Kentucky Award was presented to Madisonville Community College, the Green River Area Development District and the Webster County Fiscal Court at a recent Governor’s Local Issues Conference.
MCC, GRADD, Webster County Fiscal Court recognized with Peggy Satterly Award
Jodi Camp
